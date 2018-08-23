自由党幹事長の玉城氏、沖縄知事選出馬へ

　９月の沖縄県知事選に、自由党の玉城デニー幹事長が出馬する方針を固め、近く正式表明することが２３日、分かった。翁長雄志知事の後継を決める「調整会議」が同日、正式に出馬要請する。関係者が明らかにした。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

ボートレース3連単直前予想

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]