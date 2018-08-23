自由党幹事長の玉城氏、沖縄知事選出馬へ

<p>\u3000\uff19\u6708\u306e\u6c96\u7e04\u770c\u77e5\u4e8b\u9078\u306b\u3001\u81ea\u7531\u515a\u306e\u7389\u57ce\u30c7\u30cb\u30fc\u5e79\u4e8b\u9577\u304c\u51fa\u99ac\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u56fa\u3081\u3001\u8fd1\u304f\u6b63\u5f0f\u8868\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff12\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u7fc1\u9577\u96c4\u5fd7\u77e5\u4e8b\u306e\u5f8c\u7d99\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u300c\u8abf\u6574\u4f1a\u8b70\u300d\u304c\u540c\u65e5\u3001\u6b63\u5f0f\u306b\u51fa\u99ac\u8981\u8acb\u3059\u308b\u3002\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u304c\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>