大阪桐蔭高エースの柿木投手、地元佐賀県多久市に凱旋

　第１００回全国高校野球選手権大会で優勝し、史上初の２度目の春夏連覇を達成した大阪桐蔭（北大阪）３年のエース、柿木蓮投手（１８）が２３日、古里の佐賀県多久市に凱旋し、横尾俊彦市長に喜びを報告した。

