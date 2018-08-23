大阪桐蔭高エースの柿木投手、地元佐賀県多久市に凱旋

<p>\u3000\u7b2c\uff11\uff10\uff10\u56de\u5168\u56fd\u9ad8\u6821\u91ce\u7403\u9078\u624b\u6a29\u5927\u4f1a\u3067\u512a\u52dd\u3057\u3001\u53f2\u4e0a\u521d\u306e\uff12\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u6625\u590f\u9023\u8987\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3057\u305f\u5927\u962a\u6850\u852d\uff08\u5317\u5927\u962a\uff09\uff13\u5e74\u306e\u30a8\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u67ff\u6728\u84ee\u6295\u624b\uff08\uff11\uff18\uff09\u304c\uff12\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u53e4\u91cc\u306e\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u591a\u4e45\u5e02\u306b\u51f1\u65cb\u3057\u3001\u6a2a\u5c3e\u4fca\u5f66\u5e02\u9577\u306b\u559c\u3073\u3092\u5831\u544a\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>