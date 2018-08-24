着陸料を元に漁業振興基金　陸自オスプレイの佐賀空港使用条件

　小野寺五典防衛相と佐賀県の山口祥義知事の陸自オスプレイの佐賀空港使用条件合意によると、配備計画に反対する地元漁協の懸念を念頭に、県は着陸料１００億円を元に漁業振興基金などを創設する。

