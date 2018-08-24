着陸料を元に漁業振興基金　陸自オスプレイの佐賀空港使用条件

<p>\u3000\u5c0f\u91ce\u5bfa\u4e94\u5178\u9632\u885b\u76f8\u3068\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u306e\u5c71\u53e3\u7965\u7fa9\u77e5\u4e8b\u306e\u9678\u81ea\u30aa\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u306e\u4f50\u8cc0\u7a7a\u6e2f\u4f7f\u7528\u6761\u4ef6\u5408\u610f\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u914d\u5099\u8a08\u753b\u306b\u53cd\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u5730\u5143\u6f01\u5354\u306e\u61f8\u5ff5\u3092\u5ff5\u982d\u306b\u3001\u770c\u306f\u7740\u9678\u6599\uff11\uff10\uff10\u5104\u5186\u3092\u5143\u306b\u6f01\u696d\u632f\u8208\u57fa\u91d1\u306a\u3069\u3092\u5275\u8a2d\u3059\u308b\u3002<\/p>