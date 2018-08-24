ふくおかＦＧと十八銀の統合は来年４月

　ふくおかフィナンシャルグループ（ＦＧ）と長崎県地盤の十八銀行は２４日、２０１９年４月に経営統合し、２０年４月にふくおかＦＧ傘下で長崎県佐世保市に本店を構える親和銀行と十八銀が合併する新たな計画を発表した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

ボートレース3連単直前予想

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]