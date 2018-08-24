ふくおかＦＧと十八銀の統合は来年４月

<p>\u3000\u3075\u304f\u304a\u304b\u30d5\u30a3\u30ca\u30f3\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\uff08\uff26\uff27\uff09\u3068\u9577\u5d0e\u770c\u5730\u76e4\u306e\u5341\u516b\u9280\u884c\u306f\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u3001\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff19\u5e74\uff14\u6708\u306b\u7d4c\u55b6\u7d71\u5408\u3057\u3001\uff12\uff10\u5e74\uff14\u6708\u306b\u3075\u304f\u304a\u304b\uff26\uff27\u5098\u4e0b\u3067\u9577\u5d0e\u770c\u4f50\u4e16\u4fdd\u5e02\u306b\u672c\u5e97\u3092\u69cb\u3048\u308b\u89aa\u548c\u9280\u884c\u3068\u5341\u516b\u9280\u304c\u5408\u4f75\u3059\u308b\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>