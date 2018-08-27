倒木の撤去作業終了　運転再開へ確認作業　ＪＲ日豊線

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u65e5\u8c4a\u7dda\u3067\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u67b6\u7dda\u3078\u306e\u5012\u6728\u306b\u3088\u308b\u505c\u96fb\u3067\u3001\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff10\u6642\uff12\uff10\u5206\u306b\u5012\u6728\u306e\u64a4\u53bb\u4f5c\u696d\u304c\u7d42\u4e86\u3057\u3001\u904b\u8ee2\u518d\u958b\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u78ba\u8a8d\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/27 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>