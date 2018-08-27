倒木の撤去作業終了　運転再開へ確認作業　ＪＲ日豊線

　ＪＲ九州によると、日豊線で発生した架線への倒木による停電で、２７日午前１０時２０分に倒木の撤去作業が終了し、運転再開に向けた確認作業を行っているという。

＝2018/08/27 西日本新聞＝

