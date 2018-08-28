福岡都市高速の金の隈入口と半道橋入口が閉鎖中

　福岡北九州高速道路公社によると、２８日午前９時４３分現在、福岡都市高速道路で環状線外回りから２号太宰府線方面へ向かう金の隈入口と、環状線外回りの半道橋入口が閉鎖となっている。


＝2018/08/28 西日本新聞＝

