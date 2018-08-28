福岡県柳川市長が佐賀県に抗議　オスプレイ配備容認で

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u67f3\u5ddd\u5e02\u306e\u91d1\u5b50\u5065\u6b21\u5e02\u9577\u306f\uff12\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u5e81\u3067\u6c60\u7530\u82f1\u96c4\u526f\u77e5\u4e8b\u3089\u3068\u9762\u4f1a\u3057\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u304c\u9678\u4e0a\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u306e\u8f38\u9001\u6a5f\u30aa\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u306e\u4f50\u8cc0\u7a7a\u6e2f\u914d\u5099\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u5bb9\u8a8d\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u4e8b\u524d\u5354\u8b70\u3082\u306a\u3044\u4e00\u65b9\u7684\u306a\u5bfe\u5fdc\u300d\u3068\u6279\u5224\u3059\u308b\u6297\u8b70\u6587\u3092\u63d0\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>