福岡県柳川市長が佐賀県に抗議　オスプレイ配備容認で

　福岡県柳川市の金子健次市長は２８日、佐賀県庁で池田英雄副知事らと面会し佐賀県が陸上自衛隊の輸送機オスプレイの佐賀空港配備計画を容認したことについて「事前協議もない一方的な対応」と批判する抗議文を提出した。

