バスケ４選手に１年間の公式試合出場権剥奪

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u30d0\u30b9\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u5354\u4f1a\u306f\uff12\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u6771\u4eac\u90fd\u5185\u3067\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3092\u958b\u304d\u3001\u30b8\u30e3\u30ab\u30eb\u30bf\u30fb\u30a2\u30b8\u30a2\u5927\u4f1a\u4e2d\u306e\u8cb7\u6625\u884c\u70ba\u3067\u65e5\u672c\u9078\u624b\u56e3\u306e\u4ee3\u8868\u8a8d\u5b9a\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u6d88\u3055\u308c\u305f\u7537\u5b50\uff14\u9078\u624b\u306b\uff11\u5e74\u9593\u306e\u516c\u5f0f\u8a66\u5408\u51fa\u5834\u6a29\u5265\u596a\u51e6\u5206\u3092\u79d1\u3059\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>