バスケ４選手に１年間の公式試合出場権剥奪

　日本バスケットボール協会は２９日、東京都内で記者会見を開き、ジャカルタ・アジア大会中の買春行為で日本選手団の代表認定を取り消された男子４選手に１年間の公式試合出場権剥奪処分を科すと発表した。

