森保監督初采配のサッカー日本代表に伊藤、堂安ら

　【ボゴール（インドネシア）共同】日本サッカー協会は３０日、森保一監督の日本代表初采配となる９月の親善試合へ向けた代表メンバーを発表し、２１歳の伊藤達哉（ハンブルガーＳＶ）や２０歳の堂安律（フローニンゲン）らが選出された。

