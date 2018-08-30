森保監督初采配のサッカー日本代表に伊藤、堂安ら

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30dc\u30b4\u30fc\u30eb\uff08\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30cd\u30b7\u30a2\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u65e5\u672c\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u5354\u4f1a\u306f\uff13\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u68ee\u4fdd\u4e00\u76e3\u7763\u306e\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\u521d\u91c7\u914d\u3068\u306a\u308b\uff19\u6708\u306e\u89aa\u5584\u8a66\u5408\u3078\u5411\u3051\u305f\u4ee3\u8868\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u3001\uff12\uff11\u6b73\u306e\u4f0a\u85e4\u9054\u54c9\uff08\u30cf\u30f3\u30d6\u30eb\u30ac\u30fc\uff33\uff36\uff09\u3084\uff12\uff10\u6b73\u306e\u5802\u5b89\u5f8b\uff08\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b2\u30f3\uff09\u3089\u304c\u9078\u51fa\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>