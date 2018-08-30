ほぼ平常通りの運転に　車両点検でダイヤ乱れのＪＲ鹿児島線

　ＪＲ九州によると、原田駅で車両点検を行った影響で一部列車に遅れや運休が出ていた鹿児島線は、３０日午後４時５０分現在、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/08/30 西日本新聞＝

