ほぼ平常通りの運転に　車両点検でダイヤ乱れのＪＲ鹿児島線

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u539f\u7530\u99c5\u3067\u8eca\u4e21\u70b9\u691c\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u4e00\u90e8\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u3084\u904b\u4f11\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u305f\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u7dda\u306f\u3001\uff13\uff10\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff14\u6642\uff15\uff10\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u307b\u307c\u5e73\u5e38\u901a\u308a\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/08\/30 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>