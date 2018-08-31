エンゼルスの大谷が９月３日に投手復帰

　【ヒューストン共同】米大リーグ、エンゼルスの大谷翔平（２４）が９月２日（日本時間３日）のアストロズ戦で、右肘の故障から投手としてメジャー復帰登板を果たすことが決まったと、８月３０日にソーシア監督が公表した。

