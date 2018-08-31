エンゼルスの大谷が９月３日に投手復帰

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30d2\u30e5\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7c73\u5927\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5927\u8c37\u7fd4\u5e73\uff08\uff12\uff14\uff09\u304c\uff19\u6708\uff12\u65e5\uff08\u65e5\u672c\u6642\u9593\uff13\u65e5\uff09\u306e\u30a2\u30b9\u30c8\u30ed\u30ba\u6226\u3067\u3001\u53f3\u8098\u306e\u6545\u969c\u304b\u3089\u6295\u624b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30e1\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u5fa9\u5e30\u767b\u677f\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3001\uff18\u6708\uff13\uff10\u65e5\u306b\u30bd\u30fc\u30b7\u30a2\u76e3\u7763\u304c\u516c\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>