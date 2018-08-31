潜水艦に女性自衛官起用へ

<p>\u3000\u9632\u885b\u7701\u304c\u3001\u7537\u6027\u81ea\u885b\u5b98\u306b\u9650\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u6d77\u4e0a\u81ea\u885b\u968a\u306e\u6f5c\u6c34\u8266\u306e\u4e57\u7d44\u54e1\u306b\u5973\u6027\u81ea\u885b\u5b98\u3092\u8d77\u7528\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u5411\u3067\u691c\u8a0e\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u7701\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u8a13\u7df4\u3092\u7d4c\u3066\u3001\u6570\u5e74\u5f8c\u306e\u914d\u7f6e\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3059\u3002<\/p>