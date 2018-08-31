潜水艦に女性自衛官起用へ

　防衛省が、男性自衛官に限っていた海上自衛隊の潜水艦の乗組員に女性自衛官を起用する方向で検討を始めたことが３１日、同省関係者への取材で分かった。必要な訓練を経て、数年後の配置を目指す。

