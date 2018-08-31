日中両政府が安倍首相の１０月訪問で合意

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u4e2d\u4e21\u653f\u5e9c\u306f\u3001\u5b89\u500d\u664b\u4e09\u9996\u76f8\u304c\uff11\uff10\u6708\u306b\u4e2d\u56fd\u3092\u516c\u5f0f\u8a2a\u554f\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u5927\u7b4b\u5408\u610f\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5e73\u548c\u53cb\u597d\u6761\u7d04\u306e\u767a\u52b9\uff14\uff10\u5468\u5e74\u3068\u306a\u308b\uff11\uff10\u6708\uff12\uff13\u65e5\u306b\u5317\u4eac\u5165\u308a\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u5411\u3060\u3002\u65e5\u4e2d\u95a2\u4fc2\u7b4b\u304c\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>