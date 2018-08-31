日中両政府が安倍首相の１０月訪問で合意

　日中両政府は、安倍晋三首相が１０月に中国を公式訪問することで大筋合意した。平和友好条約の発効４０周年となる１０月２３日に北京入りする方向だ。日中関係筋が３１日、明らかにした。

