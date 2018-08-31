安室さんＤＶＤ初のミリオンセラー

　９月１６日で引退する歌手安室奈美恵さんの最後のツアー映像を収めたＤＶＤとブルーレイが計１０９万１千枚を売り上げ、音楽映像作品として初めてミリオンセラーになったと、オリコンが３１日発表した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]