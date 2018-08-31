安室さんＤＶＤ初のミリオンセラー

<p>\u3000\uff19\u6708\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u3067\u5f15\u9000\u3059\u308b\u6b4c\u624b\u5b89\u5ba4\u5948\u7f8e\u6075\u3055\u3093\u306e\u6700\u5f8c\u306e\u30c4\u30a2\u30fc\u6620\u50cf\u3092\u53ce\u3081\u305f\uff24\uff36\uff24\u3068\u30d6\u30eb\u30fc\u30ec\u30a4\u304c\u8a08\uff11\uff10\uff19\u4e07\uff11\u5343\u679a\u3092\u58f2\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u97f3\u697d\u6620\u50cf\u4f5c\u54c1\u3068\u3057\u3066\u521d\u3081\u3066\u30df\u30ea\u30aa\u30f3\u30bb\u30e9\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3001\u30aa\u30ea\u30b3\u30f3\u304c\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>