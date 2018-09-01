女子野球Ｗ杯で日本が６連覇

　【ビエラ（米フロリダ州）共同】女子野球のワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）は８月３１日、フロリダ州ビエラで決勝が行われ、日本は台湾に６－０で快勝し、６大会連続６度目の優勝を果たした。

