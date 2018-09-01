女子野球Ｗ杯で日本が６連覇

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30d3\u30a8\u30e9\uff08\u7c73\u30d5\u30ed\u30ea\u30c0\u5dde\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\u5973\u5b50\u91ce\u7403\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\uff08\uff37\u676f\uff09\u306f\uff18\u6708\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30ea\u30c0\u5dde\u30d3\u30a8\u30e9\u3067\u6c7a\u52dd\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u53f0\u6e7e\u306b\uff16\uff0d\uff10\u3067\u5feb\u52dd\u3057\u3001\uff16\u5927\u4f1a\u9023\u7d9a\uff16\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u512a\u52dd\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>