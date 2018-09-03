ベランダに干していた下着を盗まれる　北九州市小倉南区

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u5c0f\u5009\u5357\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff10\u6642\u304b\u3089\u540c\uff19\u6642\u307e\u3067\u306e\u9593\u3001\u5317\u4e5d\u5dde\u5e02\u5c0f\u5009\u5357\u533a\u6771\u8cab\uff13\u4e01\u76ee\u3067\u3001\u30d9\u30e9\u30f3\u30c0\u306b\u5e72\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u4e0b\u7740\u3092\u76d7\u307e\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4e8b\u4ef6\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/09\/03 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>