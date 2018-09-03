ベランダに干していた下着を盗まれる　北九州市小倉南区

　福岡県警小倉南署によると、２日午後０時から同９時までの間、北九州市小倉南区東貫３丁目で、ベランダに干していた下着を盗まれるという事件が発生した。

＝2018/09/03 西日本新聞＝

