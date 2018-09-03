文科省、通学時の持ち物負担軽減呼び掛けへ

　教科書や教材を入れた子どものランドセルなどが重いとの意見が出ていることを踏まえ、文部科学省は３日、通学時の持ち物負担の軽減に向け、適切に工夫するよう全国の教育委員会に求める方針を決めた。近く通知を出す。

