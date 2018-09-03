文科省、通学時の持ち物負担軽減呼び掛けへ

<p>\u3000\u6559\u79d1\u66f8\u3084\u6559\u6750\u3092\u5165\u308c\u305f\u5b50\u3069\u3082\u306e\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30eb\u306a\u3069\u304c\u91cd\u3044\u3068\u306e\u610f\u898b\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8e0f\u307e\u3048\u3001\u6587\u90e8\u79d1\u5b66\u7701\u306f\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u901a\u5b66\u6642\u306e\u6301\u3061\u7269\u8ca0\u62c5\u306e\u8efd\u6e1b\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306b\u5de5\u592b\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u5168\u56fd\u306e\u6559\u80b2\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3002\u8fd1\u304f\u901a\u77e5\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u3002<\/p>