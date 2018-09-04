錦織が８強入り　全米オープンテニス

　【ニューヨーク共同】テニスの全米オープンは３日、ニューヨークで行われ、男子シングルス４回戦で錦織圭（日清食品）がフィリップ・コールシュライバー（ドイツ）を６－３、６－２、７－５で下し、２年ぶりの８強入りを決めた。

