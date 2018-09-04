錦織が８強入り　全米オープンテニス

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30c6\u30cb\u30b9\u306e\u5168\u7c73\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306f\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u7537\u5b50\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30b9\uff14\u56de\u6226\u3067\u9326\u7e54\u572d\uff08\u65e5\u6e05\u98df\u54c1\uff09\u304c\u30d5\u30a3\u30ea\u30c3\u30d7\u30fb\u30b3\u30fc\u30eb\u30b7\u30e5\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\uff08\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\uff09\u3092\uff16\uff0d\uff13\u3001\uff16\uff0d\uff12\u3001\uff17\uff0d\uff15\u3067\u4e0b\u3057\u3001\uff12\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\uff18\u5f37\u5165\u308a\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3002<\/p>