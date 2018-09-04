阪神港で台船数十隻流される

　大阪海上保安監部によると４日午後、大阪市の阪神港大阪区で、台船を係留していたロープが台風２１号による強風の影響で切れ、数十隻が流出した。一部の船には乗組員が取り残されているが、連絡が取れており、けが人はいないとみられる。

