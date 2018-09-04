阪神港で台船数十隻流される

<p>\u3000\u5927\u962a\u6d77\u4e0a\u4fdd\u5b89\u76e3\u90e8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\uff14\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\u3001\u5927\u962a\u5e02\u306e\u962a\u795e\u6e2f\u5927\u962a\u533a\u3067\u3001\u53f0\u8239\u3092\u4fc2\u7559\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u30ed\u30fc\u30d7\u304c\u53f0\u98a8\uff12\uff11\u53f7\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5f37\u98a8\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u5207\u308c\u3001\u6570\u5341\u96bb\u304c\u6d41\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u8239\u306b\u306f\u4e57\u7d44\u54e1\u304c\u53d6\u308a\u6b8b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304c\u3001\u9023\u7d61\u304c\u53d6\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3051\u304c\u4eba\u306f\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u307f\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3002<\/p>