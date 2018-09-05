風呂場の窓開け入浴中の女性のぞく　北九州市小倉南区

　福岡県警小倉南署によると、４日午後１１時ごろ、北九州市小倉南区中曽根６丁目で、女性が入浴中に何者かから風呂場の窓を開けられ、のぞかれたという。

＝2018/09/05 西日本新聞＝

