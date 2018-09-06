新千歳、７日にも国内線運用再開の可能性

<p>\u3000\u56fd\u571f\u4ea4\u901a\u7701\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u65b0\u5343\u6b73\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306e\u56fd\u5185\u7dda\u7528\u306e\u642d\u4e57\u6a4b\u306f\uff11\u30ab\u6240\u3092\u9664\u3044\u3066\u4f7f\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u96fb\u529b\u304c\u5fa9\u65e7\u3059\u308c\u3070\uff17\u65e5\u306b\u3082\u904b\u7528\u518d\u958b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3002\u56fd\u969b\u7dda\u7528\u306e\u642d\u4e57\u6a4b\u306f\u5f15\u304d\u7d9a\u304d\u70b9\u691c\u3092\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3002<\/p>