新千歳、７日にも国内線運用再開の可能性

　国土交通省によると、新千歳空港の国内線用の搭乗橋は１カ所を除いて使えるようになり、電力が復旧すれば７日にも運用再開できる可能性が出てきた。国際線用の搭乗橋は引き続き点検を進める。

