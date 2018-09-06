原子力規制庁、北海道電力に情報提供の改善指示

<p>\u3000\u539f\u5b50\u529b\u898f\u5236\u5e81\u306f\u3001\u5317\u6d77\u9053\u96fb\u529b\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6cca\u539f\u767a\u306e\u5916\u90e8\u96fb\u6e90\u306e\u5fa9\u65e7\u4f5c\u696d\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u60c5\u5831\u63d0\u4f9b\u304c\u4e0d\u5341\u5206\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6539\u5584\u3092\u6307\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4f5c\u696d\u306e\u9014\u4e2d\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u96fb\u6e90\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u304c\u5fa9\u65e7\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u898f\u5236\u5e81\u3078\u306e\u5831\u544a\u306f\u7d04\uff13\u6642\u9593\u5f8c\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>