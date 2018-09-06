原子力規制庁、北海道電力に情報提供の改善指示

　原子力規制庁は、北海道電力に対して、泊原発の外部電源の復旧作業に関する情報提供が不十分だったとして改善を指示した。作業の途中段階で電源の一部が復旧していたが、規制庁への報告は約３時間後だった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]