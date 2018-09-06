新千歳空港再開のめど立たず　電力復旧が見通せず

<p>\u3000\u65b0\u5343\u6b73\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306e\u904b\u55b6\u4f1a\u793e\u306f\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u7a7a\u6e2f\u518d\u958b\u306f\u96fb\u529b\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3088\u308b\u4f9b\u7d66\u304c\u5fa9\u65e7\u3057\u3066\u304b\u3089\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3068\u3082\uff18\u6642\u9593\u5f8c\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u96fb\u529b\u5fa9\u65e7\u306f\u898b\u901a\u305b\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u7a7a\u6e2f\u518d\u958b\u306e\u3081\u3069\u3082\u7acb\u305f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>