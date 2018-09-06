新千歳空港再開のめど立たず　電力復旧が見通せず

　新千歳空港の運営会社は６日、空港再開は電力会社による供給が復旧してから少なくとも８時間後になると明らかにした。電力復旧は見通せないため、空港再開のめども立たないとしている。

