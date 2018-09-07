基準値の約４倍のアルコール検出　元「モー娘。」の吉沢ひとみ容疑者

　酒気帯びでひき逃げしたとして警視庁に逮捕された「モーニング娘。」の元メンバー吉沢ひとみ容疑者（３３）から、基準値の約４倍のアルコールが検出されていたことが７日、捜査関係者への取材で分かった。

