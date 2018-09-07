基準値の約４倍のアルコール検出　元「モー娘。」の吉沢ひとみ容疑者

<p>\u3000\u9152\u6c17\u5e2f\u3073\u3067\u3072\u304d\u9003\u3052\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8b66\u8996\u5e81\u306b\u902e\u6355\u3055\u308c\u305f\u300c\u30e2\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u5a18\u3002\u300d\u306e\u5143\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u5409\u6ca2\u3072\u3068\u307f\u5bb9\u7591\u8005\uff08\uff13\uff13\uff09\u304b\u3089\u3001\u57fa\u6e96\u5024\u306e\u7d04\uff14\u500d\u306e\u30a2\u30eb\u30b3\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u691c\u51fa\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u635c\u67fb\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>