野球Ｕ１８、日本は決勝進出逃す

　野球の１８歳以下によるＵ１８アジア選手権は７日、宮崎市のＫＩＲＩＳＨＩＭＡサンマリンスタジアム宮崎で２次リーグが行われ、日本は台湾に１－３で敗れ、決勝進出を逃した。

