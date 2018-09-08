錦織は決勝進出ならず

　【ニューヨーク共同】男子テニスの錦織圭（日清食品）は７日、ニューヨークで行われた全米オープンのシングルス準決勝でノバク・ジョコビッチ（セルビア）に３－６、４－６、２－６で敗れ、４年ぶりの決勝進出はならなかった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]