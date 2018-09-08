錦織は決勝進出ならず

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7537\u5b50\u30c6\u30cb\u30b9\u306e\u9326\u7e54\u572d\uff08\u65e5\u6e05\u98df\u54c1\uff09\u306f\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305f\u5168\u7c73\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u306e\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30eb\u30b9\u6e96\u6c7a\u52dd\u3067\u30ce\u30d0\u30af\u30fb\u30b8\u30e7\u30b3\u30d3\u30c3\u30c1\uff08\u30bb\u30eb\u30d3\u30a2\uff09\u306b\uff13\uff0d\uff16\u3001\uff14\uff0d\uff16\u3001\uff12\uff0d\uff16\u3067\u6557\u308c\u3001\uff14\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u9032\u51fa\u306f\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>