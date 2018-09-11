ほぼ正常通りの運転に　踏切内障害物検知装置作動で遅れのＪＲ鹿児島線

　ＪＲ九州によると、西小倉～九州工大前間で踏切内の障害物を検知する装置が動作した影響で、一部上下列車に遅れが出ていた鹿児島線は１１日正午現在、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/09/11 西日本新聞＝

