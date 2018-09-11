ほぼ正常通りの運転に　踏切内障害物検知装置作動で遅れのＪＲ鹿児島線

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u897f\u5c0f\u5009\uff5e\u4e5d\u5dde\u5de5\u5927\u524d\u9593\u3067\u8e0f\u5207\u5185\u306e\u969c\u5bb3\u7269\u3092\u691c\u77e5\u3059\u308b\u88c5\u7f6e\u304c\u52d5\u4f5c\u3057\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u4e0a\u4e0b\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u305f\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u7dda\u306f\uff11\uff11\u65e5\u6b63\u5348\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u307b\u307c\u5e73\u5e38\u901a\u308a\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/09\/11 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>