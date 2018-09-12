東京五輪ボランティア、２６日に受け付け開始

　２０２０年東京五輪・パラリンピック組織委員会は１２日、競技会場や選手村などで運営に関わる８万人の「大会ボランティア」の募集の受け付けを、２６日午後１時にインターネットの特設サイトで開始すると発表した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]