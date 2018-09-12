東京五輪ボランティア、２６日に受け付け開始

<p>\u3000\uff12\uff10\uff12\uff10\u5e74\u6771\u4eac\u4e94\u8f2a\u30fb\u30d1\u30e9\u30ea\u30f3\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u7d44\u7e54\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u306f\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u3001\u7af6\u6280\u4f1a\u5834\u3084\u9078\u624b\u6751\u306a\u3069\u3067\u904b\u55b6\u306b\u95a2\u308f\u308b\uff18\u4e07\u4eba\u306e\u300c\u5927\u4f1a\u30dc\u30e9\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30a2\u300d\u306e\u52df\u96c6\u306e\u53d7\u3051\u4ed8\u3051\u3092\u3001\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff11\u6642\u306b\u30a4\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u7279\u8a2d\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u958b\u59cb\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>