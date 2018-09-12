ほぼ平常通りの運行に　車両故障の影響で遅れのＪＲ鹿児島線

　ＪＲ九州によると、門司駅で発生した車両故障の影響で一部列車に遅れや運休が出てた鹿児島線は、１２日午前１１時２０現在、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/09/12 西日本新聞＝

