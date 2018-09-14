対馬空港に米軍大型ヘリ２機が緊急着陸

　長崎県対馬空港管理事務所によると、１３日午後４時４５分ごろ、対馬空港に米軍のＣＨ５３Ｅ大型輸送ヘリコプター２機が天候不良のため緊急着陸した。けが人はなく、機体の損傷もないという。

