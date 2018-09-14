対馬空港に米軍大型ヘリ２機が緊急着陸

<p>\u3000\u9577\u5d0e\u770c\u5bfe\u99ac\u7a7a\u6e2f\u7ba1\u7406\u4e8b\u52d9\u6240\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff13\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff14\u6642\uff14\uff15\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u5bfe\u99ac\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306b\u7c73\u8ecd\u306e\uff23\uff28\uff15\uff13\uff25\u5927\u578b\u8f38\u9001\u30d8\u30ea\u30b3\u30d7\u30bf\u30fc\uff12\u6a5f\u304c\u5929\u5019\u4e0d\u826f\u306e\u305f\u3081\u7dca\u6025\u7740\u9678\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3051\u304c\u4eba\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6a5f\u4f53\u306e\u640d\u50b7\u3082\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p>