緊急着陸の米軍ヘリ２機が離陸　対馬空港

<p>\u3000\u4e5d\u5dde\u9632\u885b\u5c40\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u9577\u5d0e\u770c\u5bfe\u99ac\u5e02\u306e\u5bfe\u99ac\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306b\u7dca\u6025\u7740\u9678\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u6c96\u7e04\u770c\u306e\u7c73\u8ecd\u666e\u5929\u9593\u98db\u884c\u5834\u6240\u5c5e\u306e\uff23\uff28\uff15\uff13\uff25\u5927\u578b\u8f38\u9001\u30d8\u30ea\u30b3\u30d7\u30bf\u30fc\uff12\u6a5f\u304c\u3001\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\u3054\u308d\u3001\u540c\u7a7a\u6e2f\u3092\u96e2\u9678\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>