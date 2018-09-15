緊急着陸の米軍ヘリ２機が離陸　対馬空港

　九州防衛局によると、長崎県対馬市の対馬空港に緊急着陸していた沖縄県の米軍普天間飛行場所属のＣＨ５３Ｅ大型輸送ヘリコプター２機が、１５日午後２時ごろ、同空港を離陸した。

