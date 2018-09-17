札幌市が２６年冬季五輪招致を断念

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30ed\u30fc\u30b6\u30f3\u30cc\uff08\u30b9\u30a4\u30b9\uff09\u5171\u540c\u3011\uff12\uff10\uff12\uff16\u5e74\u306e\u51ac\u5b63\u4e94\u8f2a\u62db\u81f4\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u672d\u5e4c\u5e02\u306e\u753a\u7530\u9686\u654f\u526f\u5e02\u9577\u304c\uff11\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u30b9\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u30ed\u30fc\u30b6\u30f3\u30cc\u3067\u56fd\u969b\u30aa\u30ea\u30f3\u30d4\u30c3\u30af\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\uff08\uff29\uff2f\uff23\uff09\u306e\u30d0\u30c3\u30cf\u4f1a\u9577\u3068\u4f1a\u8ac7\u3057\u3001\uff12\uff16\u5e74\u5927\u4f1a\u62db\u81f4\u3092\u65ad\u5ff5\u3059\u308b\u610f\u5411\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u305f\u3002<\/p>