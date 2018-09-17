札幌市が２６年冬季五輪招致を断念

　【ローザンヌ（スイス）共同】２０２６年の冬季五輪招致プロセスに参加している札幌市の町田隆敏副市長が１７日、スイスのローザンヌで国際オリンピック委員会（ＩＯＣ）のバッハ会長と会談し、２６年大会招致を断念する意向を伝えた。

