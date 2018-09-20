山口県阿武町長が地上イージス配備反対を表明

<p>\u3000\u5730\u4e0a\u914d\u5099\u578b\u8fce\u6483\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u300c\u30a4\u30fc\u30b8\u30b9\u30fb\u30a2\u30b7\u30e7\u30a2\u300d\u914d\u5099\u5019\u88dc\u5730\u306e\u5c71\u53e3\u770c\u963f\u6b66\u753a\u306e\u82b1\u7530\u61b2\u5f66\u753a\u9577\u306f\uff12\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u753a\u8b70\u4f1a\u3067\u30a4\u30fc\u30b8\u30b9\u30fb\u30a2\u30b7\u30e7\u30a2\u306e\u914d\u5099\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u53cd\u5bfe\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u8868\u660e\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002\u5019\u88dc\u5730\u306e\u81ea\u6cbb\u4f53\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u914d\u5099\u53cd\u5bfe\u3092\u516c\u5f0f\u306b\u660e\u8a00\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u521d\u3081\u3066\u3002<\/p>