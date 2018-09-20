山口県阿武町長が地上イージス配備反対を表明

　地上配備型迎撃システム「イージス・アショア」配備候補地の山口県阿武町の花田憲彦町長は２０日、町議会でイージス・アショアの配備について「反対を明確に表明する」と述べた。候補地の自治体トップが配備反対を公式に明言したのは初めて。

