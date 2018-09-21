筑後川で男性の変死体発見　福岡県大川市

　福岡県警筑後署によると、２１日午後１時前、同県大川市新田の新田大橋近くの筑後川内で、通行人が男性の変死体を発見した。同署で身元などを調べている。

＝2018/09/21 西日本新聞＝

