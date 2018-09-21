筑後川で男性の変死体発見　福岡県大川市

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u7b51\u5f8c\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff11\u6642\u524d\u3001\u540c\u770c\u5927\u5ddd\u5e02\u65b0\u7530\u306e\u65b0\u7530\u5927\u6a4b\u8fd1\u304f\u306e\u7b51\u5f8c\u5ddd\u5185\u3067\u3001\u901a\u884c\u4eba\u304c\u7537\u6027\u306e\u5909\u6b7b\u4f53\u3092\u767a\u898b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u540c\u7f72\u3067\u8eab\u5143\u306a\u3069\u3092\u8abf\u3079\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/09\/21 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>