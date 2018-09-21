交差点で衝突、ミニバイクの７６歳女性死亡　筑後市

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u8b66\u7b51\u5f8c\u7f72\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\uff14\uff10\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u7b51\u5f8c\u5e02\u548c\u6cc9\u306e\u4ea4\u5dee\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u5e02\u5185\u306e\u5973\u6027\uff08\uff17\uff16\uff09\u304c\u904b\u8ee2\u3059\u308b\u30df\u30cb\u30d0\u30a4\u30af\u3068\u4e57\u7528\u8eca\u304c\u885d\u7a81\u3001\u5973\u6027\u304c\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p><p><br \/>\uff1d2018\/09\/21 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>