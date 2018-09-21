交差点で衝突、ミニバイクの７６歳女性死亡　筑後市

　福岡県警筑後署によると、２１日午後２時４０分ごろ、筑後市和泉の交差点で、市内の女性（７６）が運転するミニバイクと乗用車が衝突、女性が死亡した。


＝2018/09/21 西日本新聞＝

