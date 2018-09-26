鹿児島線で運休、遅れ

　ＪＲ九州によると、２６日午後８時１１分ごろ、鹿児島線折尾駅で門司港行き上り快速列車が車内安全確認のため運休。午後９時２０分現在、門司港－折尾間の上り列車で遅れが発生している。

＝2018/09/26 西日本新聞＝

