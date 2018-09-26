鹿児島線で運休、遅れ

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff18\u6642\uff11\uff11\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u7dda\u6298\u5c3e\u99c5\u3067\u9580\u53f8\u6e2f\u884c\u304d\u4e0a\u308a\u5feb\u901f\u5217\u8eca\u304c\u8eca\u5185\u5b89\u5168\u78ba\u8a8d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u904b\u4f11\u3002\u5348\u5f8c\uff19\u6642\uff12\uff10\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u9580\u53f8\u6e2f\uff0d\u6298\u5c3e\u9593\u306e\u4e0a\u308a\u5217\u8eca\u3067\u9045\u308c\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/09\/26 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>