貴乃花親方が退職の翻意を否定

　日本相撲協会に退職を届け出ている大相撲の貴乃花親方（元横綱）が２７日、東京都江東区の貴乃花部屋前で取材に応じ、退職について考えを変えるつもりはないかとの問いに「はい」と答え、翻意の可能性を否定した。

