貴乃花親方が退職の翻意を否定

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u76f8\u64b2\u5354\u4f1a\u306b\u9000\u8077\u3092\u5c4a\u3051\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5927\u76f8\u64b2\u306e\u8cb4\u4e43\u82b1\u89aa\u65b9\uff08\u5143\u6a2a\u7db1\uff09\u304c\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u6771\u4eac\u90fd\u6c5f\u6771\u533a\u306e\u8cb4\u4e43\u82b1\u90e8\u5c4b\u524d\u3067\u53d6\u6750\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3001\u9000\u8077\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u306f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3068\u306e\u554f\u3044\u306b\u300c\u306f\u3044\u300d\u3068\u7b54\u3048\u3001\u7ffb\u610f\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u5426\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>