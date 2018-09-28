森永チョコフレークの生産終了へ

<p>\u3000\u68ee\u6c38\u88fd\u83d3\u306f\uff12\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u30c1\u30e7\u30b3\u30ec\u30fc\u30c8\u83d3\u5b50\u300c\u30c1\u30e7\u30b3\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30af\u300d\u306e\u8ca9\u58f2\u3092\u7d42\u4e86\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5343\u8449\u770c\u91ce\u7530\u5e02\u306e\u5b50\u4f1a\u793e\u5de5\u5834\u3092\u9589\u9396\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3067\u3001\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff19\u5e74\uff14\uff5e\uff16\u6708\u3054\u308d\u306b\u751f\u7523\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u308b\u3002<\/p>