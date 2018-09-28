森永チョコフレークの生産終了へ

　森永製菓は２８日、同社のチョコレート菓子「チョコフレーク」の販売を終了すると発表した。千葉県野田市の子会社工場を閉鎖するためで、２０１９年４～６月ごろに生産を終える。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]