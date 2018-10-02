米大リーグ、エンゼルスの大谷が右肘を手術

　【アナハイム共同】米大リーグ、エンゼルスは１日、大谷翔平選手（２４）がロサンゼルス市内で右肘の靱帯再建手術を受け、成功だったと発表した。投手復帰まで１年以上を要するため、投打の「二刀流」復活は２０２０年シーズン以降になる。

