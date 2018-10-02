米大リーグ、エンゼルスの大谷が右肘を手術

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30a2\u30ca\u30cf\u30a4\u30e0\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7c73\u5927\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u306f\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u5927\u8c37\u7fd4\u5e73\u9078\u624b\uff08\uff12\uff14\uff09\u304c\u30ed\u30b5\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u5e02\u5185\u3067\u53f3\u8098\u306e\u9771\u5e2f\u518d\u5efa\u624b\u8853\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3001\u6210\u529f\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6295\u624b\u5fa9\u5e30\u307e\u3067\uff11\u5e74\u4ee5\u4e0a\u3092\u8981\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u6295\u6253\u306e\u300c\u4e8c\u5200\u6d41\u300d\u5fa9\u6d3b\u306f\uff12\uff10\uff12\uff10\u5e74\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u4ee5\u964d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3002<\/p>