マリナーズが来季もイチローと契約する方向

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30b7\u30a2\u30c8\u30eb\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7c73\u5927\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u3001\u30de\u30ea\u30ca\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u30c7\u30a3\u30dd\u30c8\u30fb\u30bc\u30cd\u30e9\u30eb\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u30b7\u30a2\u30c8\u30eb\u3067\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3057\u3001\u6226\u5217\u5fa9\u5e30\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30a4\u30c1\u30ed\u30fc\u4f1a\u9577\u4ed8\u7279\u5225\u88dc\u4f50\u3068\u6765\u5b63\u3082\u5951\u7d04\u3092\u7d50\u3076\u610f\u5411\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>