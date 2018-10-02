マリナーズが来季もイチローと契約する方向

　【シアトル共同】米大リーグ、マリナーズのディポト・ゼネラルマネジャーは１日、シアトルで記者会見し、戦列復帰を目指しているイチロー会長付特別補佐と来季も契約を結ぶ意向を明らかにした。

