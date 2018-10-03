「走錨」発見にＡＩ活用　海上保安庁

<p>\u3000\u6d77\u4e0a\u4fdd\u5b89\u5e81\u304c\u3001\u5f37\u98a8\u3067\u3044\u304b\u308a\u304c\u5229\u304b\u305a\u8239\u304c\u6d41\u3055\u308c\u308b\u300c\u8d70\u9328\u300d\u3092\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3092\u9032\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff13\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff19\u6708\u306e\u53f0\u98a8\uff12\uff11\u53f7\u3067\u306f\u30bf\u30f3\u30ab\u30fc\u304c\u8d70\u9328\u3057\u95a2\u897f\u7a7a\u6e2f\u306e\u9023\u7d61\u6a4b\u306b\u885d\u7a81\u3059\u308b\u4e8b\u6545\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002<\/p>