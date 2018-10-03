「走錨」発見にＡＩ活用　海上保安庁

　海上保安庁が、強風でいかりが利かず船が流される「走錨」を人工知能を使って見つけるシステムの開発を進めていることが３日、分かった。９月の台風２１号ではタンカーが走錨し関西空港の連絡橋に衝突する事故が起きていた。

