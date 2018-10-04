サッカー日本代表に大迫、吉田ら

　日本サッカー協会は４日、国際親善試合のパナマ戦とウルグアイ戦に臨む日本代表を発表し、大迫（ブレーメン）や柴崎（ヘタフェ）、吉田（サウサンプトン）らワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）ロシア大会の主力メンバーが名を連ねた。

