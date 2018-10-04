サッカー日本代表に大迫、吉田ら

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u30b5\u30c3\u30ab\u30fc\u5354\u4f1a\u306f\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u56fd\u969b\u89aa\u5584\u8a66\u5408\u306e\u30d1\u30ca\u30de\u6226\u3068\u30a6\u30eb\u30b0\u30a2\u30a4\u6226\u306b\u81e8\u3080\u65e5\u672c\u4ee3\u8868\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u3001\u5927\u8feb\uff08\u30d6\u30ec\u30fc\u30e1\u30f3\uff09\u3084\u67f4\u5d0e\uff08\u30d8\u30bf\u30d5\u30a7\uff09\u3001\u5409\u7530\uff08\u30b5\u30a6\u30b5\u30f3\u30d7\u30c8\u30f3\uff09\u3089\u30ef\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u30ab\u30c3\u30d7\uff08\uff37\u676f\uff09\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u5927\u4f1a\u306e\u4e3b\u529b\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u540d\u3092\u9023\u306d\u305f\u3002<\/p>