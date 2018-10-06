臨時列車さくら553号を運行　ＪＲ九州

　ＪＲ九州は６日、山陽新幹線で強風のため新大阪方面からの列車に遅れが出ていることから、博多から鹿児島中央間に臨時列車さくら553号を運行する。さくら553号と同一時刻・同一停車駅で運転する。


＝2018/10/06 西日本新聞＝

