臨時列車さくら553号を運行　ＪＲ九州

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306f\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u5c71\u967d\u65b0\u5e79\u7dda\u3067\u5f37\u98a8\u306e\u305f\u3081\u65b0\u5927\u962a\u65b9\u9762\u304b\u3089\u306e\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3089\u3001\u535a\u591a\u304b\u3089\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u4e2d\u592e\u9593\u306b\u81e8\u6642\u5217\u8eca\u3055\u304f\u3089553\u53f7\u3092\u904b\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3002\u3055\u304f\u3089553\u53f7\u3068\u540c\u4e00\u6642\u523b\u30fb\u540c\u4e00\u505c\u8eca\u99c5\u3067\u904b\u8ee2\u3059\u308b\u3002<\/p><p><br \/>\uff1d2018\/10\/06 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>