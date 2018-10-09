県民葬で「翁長氏の遺志引き継ぐ」と玉城氏

　沖縄県の玉城デニー知事は９日、翁長雄志前知事の県民葬で「辺野古新基地建設の阻止に取り組み、民意を訴え続け多くの県民の共感を得た。県民は遺志を引き継ぐ」と功績をたたえた。

