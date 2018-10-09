県民葬で「翁長氏の遺志引き継ぐ」と玉城氏

<p>\u3000\u6c96\u7e04\u770c\u306e\u7389\u57ce\u30c7\u30cb\u30fc\u77e5\u4e8b\u306f\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u7fc1\u9577\u96c4\u5fd7\u524d\u77e5\u4e8b\u306e\u770c\u6c11\u846c\u3067\u300c\u8fba\u91ce\u53e4\u65b0\u57fa\u5730\u5efa\u8a2d\u306e\u963b\u6b62\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3001\u6c11\u610f\u3092\u8a34\u3048\u7d9a\u3051\u591a\u304f\u306e\u770c\u6c11\u306e\u5171\u611f\u3092\u5f97\u305f\u3002\u770c\u6c11\u306f\u907a\u5fd7\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u7d99\u3050\u300d\u3068\u529f\u7e3e\u3092\u305f\u305f\u3048\u305f\u3002<\/p>