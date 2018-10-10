イオンがスーパー事業を九州など地域ごとに再編

　イオンは１０日、全国のスーパーマーケット事業を再編し、北海道、東北、東海中部、近畿、中四国、九州の６ブロックにそれぞれ複数ある事業会社を経営統合すると発表した。地域ごとの事業戦略を明確にし、効率化も進める。

