イオンがスーパー事業を九州など地域ごとに再編

<p>\u3000\u30a4\u30aa\u30f3\u306f\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u5168\u56fd\u306e\u30b9\u30fc\u30d1\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u4e8b\u696d\u3092\u518d\u7de8\u3057\u3001\u5317\u6d77\u9053\u3001\u6771\u5317\u3001\u6771\u6d77\u4e2d\u90e8\u3001\u8fd1\u757f\u3001\u4e2d\u56db\u56fd\u3001\u4e5d\u5dde\u306e\uff16\u30d6\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u306b\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u8907\u6570\u3042\u308b\u4e8b\u696d\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u7d4c\u55b6\u7d71\u5408\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5730\u57df\u3054\u3068\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u6226\u7565\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3057\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3082\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3002<\/p>