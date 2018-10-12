通常ダイヤに復旧　線路に車進入の西鉄天神大牟田線

<p>\u3000\u897f\u9244\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u7dda\u8def\u5185\u306b\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u304c\u9032\u5165\u3057\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u30c0\u30a4\u30e4\u306b\u4e71\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5929\u795e\u5927\u725f\u7530\u7dda\uff08\u592a\u5bb0\u5e9c\u7dda\u30fb\u7518\u6728\u7dda\u3092\u542b\u3080\uff09\u306f\uff11\uff12\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\uff11\uff10\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u901a\u5e38\u30c0\u30a4\u30e4\u306b\u5fa9\u65e7\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/10\/12 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>