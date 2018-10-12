通常ダイヤに復旧　線路に車進入の西鉄天神大牟田線

　西鉄によると、線路内に自動車が進入した影響でダイヤに乱れが出ていた天神大牟田線（太宰府線・甘木線を含む）は１２日午後２時１０分現在、通常ダイヤに復旧している。

＝2018/10/12 西日本新聞＝

