動画投稿サイト「ユーチューブ」に障害

　米グーグル傘下の動画投稿サイト「ユーチューブ」は１６日、サイトへのアクセスに障害が起きていることをツイッターへの投稿で明らかにした。問題の解消に向けて取り組んでいるという。

