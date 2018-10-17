動画投稿サイト「ユーチューブ」に障害

<p>\u3000\u7c73\u30b0\u30fc\u30b0\u30eb\u5098\u4e0b\u306e\u52d5\u753b\u6295\u7a3f\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u300c\u30e6\u30fc\u30c1\u30e5\u30fc\u30d6\u300d\u306f\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u969c\u5bb3\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u30c4\u30a4\u30c3\u30bf\u30fc\u3078\u306e\u6295\u7a3f\u3067\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u554f\u984c\u306e\u89e3\u6d88\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p>