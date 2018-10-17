沖縄知事選の結果受けても辺野古移設推進と防衛相

　岩屋防衛相は辺野古移設反対派が勝利した沖縄県知事選の結果を「真摯に受け止める」としつつ、抑止力維持と沖縄の負担軽減の必要性を挙げ「大きな目的を達成するために前に進めたい」と移設を進める方針を明言した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]