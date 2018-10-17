沖縄知事選の結果受けても辺野古移設推進と防衛相

<p>\u3000\u5ca9\u5c4b\u9632\u885b\u76f8\u306f\u8fba\u91ce\u53e4\u79fb\u8a2d\u53cd\u5bfe\u6d3e\u304c\u52dd\u5229\u3057\u305f\u6c96\u7e04\u770c\u77e5\u4e8b\u9078\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u300c\u771f\u646f\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u6b62\u3081\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3057\u3064\u3064\u3001\u6291\u6b62\u529b\u7dad\u6301\u3068\u6c96\u7e04\u306e\u8ca0\u62c5\u8efd\u6e1b\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u3092\u6319\u3052\u300c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u76ee\u7684\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u524d\u306b\u9032\u3081\u305f\u3044\u300d\u3068\u79fb\u8a2d\u3092\u9032\u3081\u308b\u65b9\u91dd\u3092\u660e\u8a00\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>