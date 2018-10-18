政府、４千人目標に障害者雇用拡大方針

<p>\u3000\u4e2d\u592e\u7701\u5e81\u306e\u969c\u5bb3\u8005\u96c7\u7528\u6c34\u5897\u3057\u554f\u984c\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u653f\u5e9c\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u62e1\u5927\u65b9\u91dd\u304c\uff11\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u969c\u5bb3\u8005\u3092\u5bfe\u8c61\u3068\u3057\u305f\u521d\u306e\u5171\u901a\u7b46\u8a18\u8a66\u9a13\u3092\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff19\u5e74\uff12\u6708\u3054\u308d\u884c\u3046\u307b\u304b\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u7701\u5e81\u3054\u3068\u306b\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u52df\u96c6\u3057\u3001\uff11\uff19\u5e74\u4e2d\u306b\u7d04\uff14\u5343\u4eba\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u63b2\u3052\u308b\u898b\u901a\u3057\u3060\u3002<\/p>