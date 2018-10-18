政府、４千人目標に障害者雇用拡大方針

　中央省庁の障害者雇用水増し問題を受けた政府の雇用拡大方針が１８日、分かった。障害者を対象とした初の共通筆記試験を２０１９年２月ごろ行うほか、必要な省庁ごとに人材を募集し、１９年中に約４千人を採用する目標を掲げる見通しだ。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]