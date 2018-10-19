乗客救護の影響で列車に遅れ　ほぼ平常運転に　福岡市営地下鉄空港線

<p>\u3000\u798f\u5ca1\u5e02\u4ea4\u901a\u5c40\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u8d64\u5742\u99c5\u3067\u306e\u4e57\u5ba2\u6551\u8b77\u3092\u884c\u3063\u305f\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5e02\u55b6\u5730\u4e0b\u9244\u7a7a\u6e2f\u7dda\u306f\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff19\u6642\uff15\uff10\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u307b\u307c\u5e73\u5e38\u901a\u308a\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/10\/19 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>