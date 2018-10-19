乗客救護の影響で列車に遅れ　ほぼ平常運転に　福岡市営地下鉄空港線

　福岡市交通局によると、赤坂駅での乗客救護を行った影響で列車に遅れが出ていた市営地下鉄空港線は１９日午前９時５０分現在、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/10/19 西日本新聞＝

